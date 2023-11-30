Bigg Boss 17: Tehelka Sunny Arya Grabs Abhishek Kumar's Shirt, Threatens & Pushes Him During Ugly Brawl (WATCH)

The reality show Bigg Boss 17, hosted by Salman Khan, has been in news of late for the incessant fights and changing dynamics amongst the contestants. And in the upcoming episode, all hell will break loose when Sunny Arya aka Tehelka will be seen attacking Abhishek Kumar in the middle of a brawl.

As per the latest promo shared by the makers, the entire fiasco began after Arun Mashattey asked Isha Malviya to not sleep during the day and get out of her bed. The two then got into a heated argument and that is when Abhishek jumped in and asked Arun to not talk rudely with Isha.

The argument kept escalating with Arun and Abhishek exchanging insults, and it was then that Tehelka, who happens to be Arun's best friend inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, walked up to Abhishek and warned him to not lock horns with his 'bhai'.

In the promo, Tehelka can be seen storming up to Abhishek and slapping his cheek. He then grabbed his t-shirt and as the housemates tried to separate the two, he hurled abuses as the latter.

Abhishek can be seen complaining to Bigg Boss about the use of violence by Tehelka, and even then, the latter can be seen pushing him using force and threatening him with dire consequences.

One of the most important rules inside the Bigg Boss house is not using physical violence on another contestant, and in the past, several contestants have been evicted from the show for harming other housemates physically. It will now be interesting to see if Tehelka too will be shown the way out or if Bigg Boss has some other punishment in store for him.

A few days ago, during a fight, Anurag Dobhal was seen throwing a mug and breaking it, and he was then reprimanded by Bigg Boss for the use of violence and for damaging property. As a punishment, he was nominated for the entire season, and his punishment was finally revoked by the housemates in the latest episode.