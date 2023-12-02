Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar & Karan Johar Get Into Ugly Spat, Latter Yells At Him For 'Crossing Line' (WATCH)

The latest season of Bigg Boss has been topping the TRP charts ever since its inception, thanks to the incessant fights and drama. The latest Weekend Ka Vaar was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, and he too was seen engaging in a scream-fest with contestant Abhishek Kumar.

During the recent episode, it was announced that Salman Khan would not be hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar episode this week, and thus, KJo stepped into his shoes.

In the latest promo shared by the makers, Abhishek can be seen screaming at Bigg Boss himself and asking him to intervene in his matter. He can be seen yelling his lungs out in frustration while the other housemates tried to calm him down.

Later, Karan Johar schools Abhishek for his behaviour and tells him that his reactions have always been extreme inside the house and that he has crossed the line several times.

In the promo, Abhishek can be seen arguing with KJo that he was exaggerating the topic. "Aap kaha ki baat kaha leke ja rahe ho sir," he told the host, which further angered the latter.

"Now you will teach me what and how I should speak?" KJo asked, and as Abhishek continued to argue, the host yelled, "Let me speak Abhishek!"

It will now be interesting to see as to how the two end their spat and proceed with the episode.

Meanwhile, Abhishek recently got into a fight with Sunny Arya, aka Tehelka, during which the latter tried to physically harm the former by grabbing his t-shirt and manhandling him. This did not go down well with the makers, and Tehelka will eventually be shown being ousted from the show as a punishment.