Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Slams Munawar Faruqui For Selling Sob Stories For Attention

In the upcoming promo of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes that will premiere on Colors TV and Jio Cinema, this weekend, Bigg Boss 17 host Salman Khan takes on stand-up comedian-turned-rapper Munawar Faruqui's game plan in the house. Shedding light on his 'boring' and 'dull' game plan, Salman does not mince his words in letting Munawar know that his inability to take a stand in the house, will not work in his favour.

The new promo shows Salman saying, “Munawar ko apne fans ko ek alag hi game dikhana hai jo bhale hi kitna bhi boring ho. Fans ko boring cheezein achi lgti h ya interesting cheezein (Munawar has to show new game to his fans even if it is very boring. Do fans like boring things or interesting stuff?).” Giving a reply, Munawar agrees and says, “Of course, interesting things.”

Further, Salman asks, “Thandi cheez aapko kaisi lagti hai (Do you like cold things?).” Munawar states no and the next instant Salman quips, “Toh iss ghar mei mujhe aap wo thandi cheez lag rahe hai (So, for me, you are that cold thing inside the house).

Launching into a taunt, Salman tells Munawar, "Aapko aisa lagta hai ki ek reality show jeetne ke baad aapko iss show ki puri pakad hai. Yaar agar samajh hai toh humko bhi samjha do bhai" (Seems like you seem to have an idea about how to play a reality show after winning another. If you do have a formula, then please explain the same to us, bro)

“Agar iska kuch formula aapke paas hai, aapne crack kar liya hai toh please yaar mujhe samjha do taaki har ek picture humari pehle wali se behtar aur bigger ho (If you have understood and cracked the formula then please explain it to me so that our films are better than our previous works),” Salman adds further.

Things get worse when Salman slam Munawar for consistently planting sob stories to garner sympathy. The Tiger 3 actor says, “Pata nahi usey apne past ke dardnaak kisse dohrane mein unko kya khushi milti hai (I don't know what does he achieve by narrating his past tragedies repeatedly).”

Putting his point across firmly, Salman tells Munawar that Bigg Boss is not another music-based or dance-based reality show where a contestant's painful ordeal is spoken about before his/her performance on the stage. He says,"Munawar yeh wo wale music yaa dance reality show nahi hai jahan performance se pehle contestant ka dukh bhara part dikhaya jaata hai."

The promo ends with Salman saying, "Sach baat toh yeh hai Munawar ki kal iss ghar se nikal bhi jaate hain toh iss ghar ki story par koi fark nahi padega" (The truth is, even if Munawar was to leave the show anytime later, it will not change the course of the game in the house).