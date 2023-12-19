'Please Send Me Home': Bigg Boss 17's Munawar Faruqui Cries After Ayesha Khan Accuses Him Of 'Two-Timing' (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram

Munawar Faruqui, who is currently in Bigg Boss 17, is hitting headlines after Ayesha Khan, who entered as a wild card contestant accused him of 'two-timing' her and his current girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi. In the latest episode, the stand-up comedian stated that he was 'pretending' to be dating Nazila and they broke up several months back.

A new promo shared by the makers shows Munawar having a breakdown after Ayesha's confrontation. He is also seen apologising to the latter. The promo starts with Ayesha asking Munawar not to cry. "Crying is not the solution. It's ok, crying is not a problem," she says.

Check it out:

He says, "I don't want to cry."

Later, Ayesha adds, "Jo bhi hua hai mein ek din mein nahi bhul sakti. Ki aapne jo bhi kiya hai mein maaf kar du. Maine apni zindagi mein kya aisa galat kiya tha ki mere saath itna galat hona hua."

Munawar is seen getting emotional and saying, "Mujhe pata hota na uske (Nazila) saat yeh ab ho raha hai. Mein show chodke chala jata." Merko chaiye ki tu merko maaf kar de."

"Please send me home," says Munawar to Bigg Boss.

After the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, Nazila went live on Instagram and alleged that Munawar was involved with 'a lot of other girls.'