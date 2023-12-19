OMG! Munawar Faruqui's Girlfriend Nazila Breaks Down On Instagram Live, Says Bigg Boss 17 Fame Cheated On Her With Multiple Women (Watch)

The Bigg Boss 17 house saw some high voltage drama in the latest episode as Ayesha Khan, who claimed to be dating Munawar Faruqui, entered the show as a wildcard contestant and accused the comedian of two-timing with her and lying to her about breaking up with Nazila Sitaishi.

Munawar was then seen explaining to her that he was pretending to still be in a relationship with Nazila as he did not want to comment on his relationship status inside the house, but in reality, the two had actually parted ways before he entered the Bigg Boss 17 house.

And now, in a new twist in the story, Nazila went live on her Instagram handle and claimed that everything Munawar said on the show about their relationship was a "bunch of lies", and that he had cheated on her with not just Ayesha, but with multiple women.

🚨 BREAKING! Nazila Sitaishi said whatever Munawar said in his explanation is untrue. He said a bunch of lies. This is not only about Ayesha Khan, there are other women also involved. Means he multi-dated and cheated. She doesn't want to associate anymore with Munawar. She was in… pic.twitter.com/a8N6DN22qY — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 18, 2023

Nazila's shocking claims against Munawar

In the video, Nazila can be heard saying that she was not aware of Ayesha's involvement in Munawar's life. "I was made to believe that I was the only person in his life, I was the only female he was in love with but it was not true and there were a lot of other girls involved that I don’t want to talk about," she said.

She then went on to say that she would have forgiven Munawar if only Ayesha was involved, but the comedian cheated on her with other women as well. "I remained silent because I wanted to see what he had to say and how he justified this whole thing. It was just a bunch of lies and I am not satisfied with all this. After watching today’s episode, I have nothing to do with Munawar," she said during the live session.

Nazila also stated that she was receiving hate and abuse from supporters of Munawar and she requested them to not visit her social media handles if they have nothing to do with her.

For the unawares, Munawar was married earlier too and even has a son from his first marriage. However, he got separated from his wife later, and while she is now married to someone else, their son lives with the comedian.