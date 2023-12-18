'I Was Pretending To Be Dating Nazila Sitaishi': Munawar Faruqui Tells Ayesha Khan On Bigg Boss 17 | Photo Via Instagram

After K-pop singer Aoora, Ayesha Khan has entered Bigg Boss 17 as a wildcard contestant. Recently, she gained headlines after she accused Munawar Faruqui of 'two-timing' her and his current girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi.

As Ayesha entered the reality show, she confronted Munawar in the archive room about his relationship with Nazila. "You told me you had a breakup," she tells Munawar. To this end, he stated that he is 'pretending' to date Nazila Sitaishi. Later, Ayesha says, "So everything you told me was a lie, then?" However, the stand-up comedian denies it.

She adds, "Aap two-timing nahi kar rahe the? Didn’t you say I love you to me? Sirf meri aur uski baat hoti na toh main yeh conversation sunn leti. There were other women involved."

He was seen telling the contestants that he could not tell on national television that he had broken up with her, thus he was pretending to be in a relationship while they had split many months ago.

Later, in the garden area, Munawar is seen getting emotional with Vicky Jain and adding that he made a mistake. "I did not tell Ayesha that I was not over Nazila; I wanted to repair everything with her," he added.