Bigg Boss 17: Firoza Khan Aka Khanzaadi Gets Evicted, ‘Emotional’ Abhishek Kumar Says ‘Bahar Wait Karna Mera’

In the latest episode of Shanivaar Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 17, Firoza Khan, also known as Khanzaadi, got evicted on the ninth week of the reality show.

Salman Khan asked the nominated contestants, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Khanzaadi, and Abhishek Kumar, to enter the activity room for the eviction. He says that the eviction is in their hands, and the first one to press the buzzer first will get safe this week; however, as a result, the contestants will only get 12 hours for the entire week to use the kitchen.

Abhishek presses the buzzer first and gets safe. Later, Salman asks Khanzaadi if she wants to go home this week; to this, she says that she has promised herself not to cry about leaving the house again.

After a while, Salman announces that Khanzaadi gets eliminated this week, which leaves her happy. She bids goodbye to Neil and Vicky. While Abhishek gets emotional and tells her, “Bahar kisi ko pakad mat lena."

Abhishek breaks down in tears as she walks towards the exit door. He hugs her and tells the rapper to wait for him outside the house. In the past, Kumar and Khanzaadi have often expressed their likeness for each other on the show.

Meanwhile, Ayesha Khan is all set to enter Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card contestant after Aoora. She gained fame recently after she accused Munawar Faruqui of ‘two-timing’ her and his current girlfriend Nazila.