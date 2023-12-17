Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan SLAMS Munawar Faruqui For Lying About Girlfriend, Latter Says He Is 'Pretending To Date Her'

The audiences are set witness yet another major showdown inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, this time, after the entry of wildcard contestant Ayesha Khan, who has accused Munawar Faruqui of being in a relationship with her and another woman at the same time and lying to her about his dating life.

In a promo released by the makers, Ayesha can be seen entering the Bigg Boss house and confronting Munawar about the other woman in his life.

For those unversed, Munawar is dating one Nazila Sitaishi, and the two are quite public with their relationship. In one of the recent episodes, he was also seen mentioning her name on camera.

However, before entering the show, Ayesha had claimed that the comedian had wooed her and expressed his desire to marry her, and that he had lied that he was no longer with Nazila. But after his participation in Bigg Boss 17, Nazila was seen putting up posts on social media supporting him, and that is when Ayesha allegedly got to know that he was still dating her.

In the promo, Ayesha can be seen asking Munawar whether he had told her that he had broken up with Nazila before entering the house, to which the comedian replied in affirmative, but he then added, "I am pretending that I am dating her".

Ayesha then asked, "All the things which you said to me were lies?", to which Munawar was seen fumbling and asking her to listen to him.

"Did you not tell me 'I love you'?" Ayesha asked, and to that Munawar responded, "Yes, I did".

It will now be interesting to watch in the episode as to how will the revelation impact Munawar's image and what is the real truth behind the two women in his life.

It is to be noted that Munawar was earlier married to another woman, and the two even have a son together. While they are officially divorced now, the comedian was recently seen telling the other housemates of Bigg Boss 17 that his ex-wife has married again, while their son now stays with him.