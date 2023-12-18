 'Maine Kho Diya Usko': Bigg Boss 17's Munawar Faruqui Breaks Down After Ayesha Khan Accuses Him Of Dating 2 Women
Ayesha Khan accused Munawar Faruqui of being in a relationship with both her and Nazila Sitaishi

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, December 18, 2023, 12:58 PM IST
Comedian Munawar Faruqui, who is currently one of the contestants inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, recently made headlines after a woman named Ayesha Khan accused him of dating two women at the same time and cheating on her. She entered the show as a wildcard contestant and confronted Munawar, post which he was seen having a breakdown.

In the latest promo released by the makers, Munawar can be seen crying inconsolably after getting exposed by Ayesha. As Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra and Samarth Jurel tried to calm him down, he said, "Bhai, maine kho diya usko bhai".

He can be seen telling them that he is not "fake", adding, "But kya karu maine dil tod diya toh kisi ek ka bhi..."

He then told the housemates that he is ready to walk out of the show if Bigg Boss opened the main door.

It all began after a few days ago, Ayesha told the media that Munawar had expressed his love for her and was dating her before entering Bigg Boss 17. She also claimed that he had told her he had broken up with Nazila Sitaishi, whom the world knows as his girlfriend.

However, post his entry in the Bigg Boss 17 house, Ayesha allegedly found out that he was still in a relationship with Nazila, and that he was dating both of them at the same time.

When she confronted Munawar inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, the comedian told her that he was "pretending to date her".

Inside the Bigg Boss 17 house too, Munawar had confided in other contestants that he had a girlfriend outside whose name was Nazila, and not Ayesha.

