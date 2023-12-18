Bigg Boss Telugu 7 Runner-Up Amardeep Chowdary's Car Vandalised After Grand Finale In Hyderabad; Shocking Videos Surface

Post the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 7 on Sunday (December 17), runner-up Amardeep Chowdary's car was vandalised by mob outside Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Several pictures and videos of the damaged cars have surfaced on social media.

After much anticipation, Pallavi Prashanth was announced the winner of the reality show, whereas Amardeep Chowdary became the runner-up of the seventh season. The grand finale was graced by the ex-contestants of the show and family members of some contestants also came to extend their support.

According to several media reports, Amardeep’s car was attacked by Pallavi's Prashanth's fans when he was returning home in the wee hours of Monday with his mother and his actress-wife Tejaswini.

Worst behavior by fans attacking on #Amardeep and his family. Truly disgusting to see like this.

In one of the now-viral videos, several people are seen gathered around his four-wheeler. The mob is seen smashing the windshield and breaking the mirrors of Amardeep's car. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported yet.

Also, Amardeep has not reacted to the attack on his car. Check out some of the videos here:

On Sunday, host Nagarjuna announced that Pallavi Prashanth received the maximum votes from the audiences. The YouTuber took home cash prize worth Rs 35 lakh. Arjun Ambati, Priyanka Jain, Shivaji and Prince Yawar were the other four finalists of the latest season.

Who is Amardeep Chowdary?

Amardeep is a popular television actor. He is best known for his role in Siri Siri Muvvalu, Janaki Kalaganaledu, and other projects.

After the grand finale episode, Amardeep took to his official Instagram account to share a note of gratitude to his fans and followers.

"With Gratitude to each one of you who stood by me, voted, and supported me throughout my Bigg Boss journey. Your love means the world! Signing Off - Amardeep Chowdary," he captioned the post.