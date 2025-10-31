 Dharmendra Admitted To Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, To Undergo Routine Tests: Report
Ria SharmaUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 06:27 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood veteran Dharmendra, fondly known as the 'He-Man' of Indian cinema, has reportedly been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. The 89-year-old actor, who will celebrate his 90th birthday in December, is said to be undergoing a routine medical check-up.

According to a source quoted by TV9 Bharatvarsh, "Dharmendra is turning 90, and age-related health issues are there, so he has been admitted for some tests. There is nothing grave that is being reported by some sections of the media."

Fans and well-wishers have been sending their good wishes to the legendary actor.

Recently, in an interview, actor Bobby Deol, youngest son of Dharmendra, revealed that his father continues to live with his first wife, Prakash Kaur, at their farmhouse in Khandala, near Mumbai.

The veteran star often shares his fitness and workout videos on social media.

A few days back, he shared an inspiring video from his physiotherapy session, and gave a glimpse of his commitment to health and fitness. He wrote along with the clip, "Friends, with your good wishes and his blessings, I am working hard to be fit and fine. Yoga, exercise and now physiotherapy.

Earlier, he had flaunted his impressive leg muscles and a physique that could rival men half his age, proving that age is no barrier for him. The iconic star continues to defy time, staying committed to his fitness journey through a mix of regular workouts and physiotherapy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dharmendra will next be seen in National Award-winning director Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis. The film also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.

IKKIS is a war-drama based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal PVC. He is the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra who lived an exemplary life. The trailer of the film was unveiled by the makers recently and it has garnered positive reviews from celebs and the audience.

