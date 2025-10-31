Sara Tendulkar's Obsession With All Things Japanese: SEE PHOTOS

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 31, 2025
Sara Tendulkar’s latest Tokyo vacation was a perfect blend of luxury, culture, and aesthetic moments -all beautifully captured in her Instagram photo series. It clearly shows her obsession with Japanese culture
A known fitness and matcha lover, Sara indulged in authentic matcha treats, enjoying the best flavours Japan had to offer- from drinks to desserts
One of her must-visit stops was the Chanel store in Tokyo, where she admired classic designer pieces. Sharing a picture from the store, she captioned it, “vintage stores & the stories…they had to tell.”
Her culinary journey continued with a variety of sushi and sashimi, where she embraced Japan’s finest seafood delicacies with a foodie’s enthusiasm
Ending her food-filled trip on a high note, Sara tried Omakase, Japan’s signature dining experience where the chef chooses the menu
The influencer embraced Japanese culture by visiting serene Shinto shrines, where she participated in local customs like tying an Ema (wooden prayer plaque) to make a wish
Sara also made time to enjoy Tokyo’s breathtaking skyline from one of the city’s top viewpoints, posting a stunning shot that perfectly captured the urban charm
Sara didn’t miss out on Japan’s quirky snack culture- from the many KitKat flavours to non-fried rice crackers, she seemed to enjoy every bite
Adding a fun twist to her trip, Sara took part in the city’s famous nightlife, walking through the lit streets.
