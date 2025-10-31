Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Prabhas Starrer Heading For A Good Start

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Epic has hit the big screens today (October 31, 2025). The makers have re-edited Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and converted them into one film. Just like parts 1 and 2, Baahubali: The Epic has also been dubbed and released in various languages, including Hindi.

The advance booking of the film was good, and it is expected that the Prabhas starrer will take a good start at the box office. As per early estimates, it looks like Baahubali: The Epic might collect around Rs. 10 crore (all langguages) at the box office on its first day. However, if during the night shows there are more footfalls, then the collection can be better as well.

The fans of Prabhas are celebrating Baahubali: The Epic in a grand way. The videos from the theatres have gone viral on social media. Check out the videos below...

Morning celebrations kick-started by Rebel Star #Prabhas fans 🔥

The excitement is unreal! 💥

Where are you planning to watch #BaahubaliTheEpic? 👑🎬 pic.twitter.com/wvEpnQq5Vm — Prabhas Trends (@TrendsPrabhas) October 31, 2025

Baahubali: The Epic Review

Baahubali: The Epic has received positive reviews from the critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, "Overall, Baahubali: The Epic proves one thing, that re-watching the SS Rajamouli directorial on the big screen will always be a fantastic cinematic experience. If you loved the Baahubali franchise, you can surely watch this film in theatres, and if you haven't watched parts 1 and 2, then Baahubali: The Epic is a must-watch for you. But remember, the film's runtime is quite long."

Baahubali: The Epic Runtime

After the whole re-editing, the runtime of Baahubali: The Epic is around 3 hours and 45 minutes. Most of the songs from parts 1 and 2 have been edited out, and the scenes featuring Tamannaah Bhatia from Baahubali: The Beginning are also cut. The actress' role in Baahubali: The Epic is just a cameo.