 Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web- When & Where To Watch Emraan Hashmi's Latest Thriller Series?
Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web- When & Where To Watch Emraan Hashmi's Latest Thriller Series?

The narrative centres on a resolute customs officer, Superintendent Arjun Meena (portrayed by Emraan Hashmi), a composed, astute, and strategic customs official employed at the airport. He heads an elite unit tasked with halting the transfer of illicit items and dismantling a large, intricate criminal organisation.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Sunday, December 28, 2025, 01:36 PM IST
article-image
Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web- | Netflix

Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web explores the world of a smuggling syndicate. The series stars Emraan Hashmi and Sharad Kelkar among others. The film is helmed by Neeraj Pandey, who is a known maker behind Special 26, Baby, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, and Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.

The upcoming crime thriller series Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web has been creating strong buzz among OTT audiences, thanks to its gritty theme and powerful cast led by Emraan Hashmi and Sharad Kelkar. Known for their intense screen presence, both actors come together in this high-stakes drama that promises suspense, action, and layered storytelling.

About Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web

The narrative centres on a resolute customs officer, Superintendent Arjun Meena (portrayed by Emraan Hashmi), a composed, astute, and strategic customs official employed at the airport. He heads an elite unit tasked with halting the transfer of illicit items and dismantling a large, intricate criminal organisation. The series is inspired by real incidents and delves into the intricate realm of international crime, power conflicts, and the ethical challenges encountered by individuals battling a complicated network of illicit commerce.

Netflix shared the announcement

The mystery crime thriller series is set to be released on Netflix, starting from January 14, 2026. The streaming giant shared the trailer on X and worte, "Ab sab kuch scan hoga 🔥🧳Watch Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web, out January 14, only on Netflix."

article-image

Cast and characters

The show stars Emraan Hashmi in the role of Superintendent Arjun Meena, alongside Sharad Kelkar, Zoya Afroz, Anurag Sinha, and Anuja Sathe. Created by Neeraj Pandey, the series showcases his signature captivating and intense enjoyment, featuring a keen focus on details, suspense, and character depth.

