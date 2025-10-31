Selena Gomez Opens Up About Staying Positive On Tough Days: Says, 'Let Yourself Get It Out'

At the recent Rare Impact Fund Benefit in Los Angeles, Selena Gomez offered a raw and personal look into how she copes with difficult moments. She urged her audience to allow themselves to “get it out” emotionally-cry, vent, express-and then try to laugh afterward. She admitted there’s no one-size-fits-all “key” for handling rough days, but shared what helps her: meeting with friends (or many friends), talking with her therapist, and seeking supportive people who can listen without judgment.

She told People magazine, “Vulnerability of joy is very real. I want to enjoy things, but I also know there is so much more we can do.” Gomez emphasised that allowing both sorrow and joy to coexist is part of true healing.

Behind the Rare Impact Fund

Selena founded the Rare Impact Fund to ensure that more young people worldwide have access to mental health support-resources she once lacked herself. The fund is the philanthropic wing of her Rare Beauty brand, which pledges 1 % of all sales to mental health initiatives.

With a goal of mobilizing $100 million (USD), the initiative supports numerous nonprofits across continents. At the benefit gala, Gomez’s transparency struck a chord: she has long spoken openly about her own emotional ups and downs, and stressed that no one should feel alone in their mental health journey.

Selena’s self-care toolbox for hard days

Here’s a distilled version of Selena’s mental health toolbox, drawn from her speech and public comments:

-Let emotions surface- don’t bottle things up

-Lean on social support- connect with friends, trusted people

-Therapy matters - talk to a professional you trust

-Balance joy and vulnerability- allow yourself to feel deeply

-Use your platform for more- she channels her own healing into advocacy

- She also told AP, that there are times when she needs to be alone and that is okay, to spend time with yourself.

By sharing her methods, Gomez not only helps destigmatise mental health conversations but also encourages fans to seek what works for them individually. Her message is simple: you’re not alone, your feelings are valid, and healing often comes through connection and courage.