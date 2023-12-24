'Ye Inka Pattern Hai': Ayesha Khan Claims Munawar Faruqui LIED About His Son On Bigg Boss 17

Comedian Munawar Faruqui has emerged to be one of the most talked about contestants on Bigg Boss 17 ever since the wildcard entry of Ayesha Khan, who claimed that he had cheated on her with another girl outside the house. In the recent episode, she was seen levelling another round of shocking allegations against Munawar, this time, related to his son.

A few days ago, Munawar was seen telling Mannara Chopra that his 4-year-old son had been staying with him for the past six months after his ex-wife married someone else. But Ayesha claimed that all of it was a lie as she never saw his son around when she was with him for two months.

During a conversation with Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel, Ayesha shared that she had been making a list of lies said by Munawar on the show when she was outside.

"I heard him saying he was with his son for six months, but I was with him all the time for the past two months. I never saw his son with him," she stated.

She went on to say that Munawar called his son over to his place a week before he entered Bigg Boss 17 and she was confused if all of it was just for the game.

Ayesha stated that Munawar has a habit of cheating and that she even has proof to support her claims. "Ye inka pattern hai. I have proof and he accepts it. But my point is that if you are accepting it, are you ready to change?" she questioned.

She said that more than getting justice for herself, she wants people like Munawar to change and not play with anyone's feelings.

All hell broke loose when Ayesha entered the Bigg Boss 17 house a week ago and confronted Munawar about Nazila Sitaishi, whom he had introduced to the other housemates as his girlfriend.

Ayesha had said that before entering Bigg Boss 17, Munawar had confided in her that he had broken up with Nazila and it was only then that she responded to his advances. However, she was shocked to see the comedian telling everyone on the show that his girlfriend's name was Nazila.

On confrontation, Munawar was seen telling Ayesha that he did not get a clear closure with Nazila, but in his mind, he was over her, and that he did not want to announce his breakup on national television.