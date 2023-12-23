 Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan Faints In Garden Area, Munawar Faruqui Breaks Down In Tears (WATCH)
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan Faints In Garden Area, Munawar Faruqui Breaks Down In Tears (WATCH)

Ayesha Khan recently entered as a wild card contestant in Bigg Boss 17.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, December 23, 2023, 11:14 PM IST
article-image
Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan Faints In Garden Area, Munawar Faruqui Breaks Down In Tears (WATCH) | Photo Via Jio Tv

On day 69 of Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 17, in a shocking turn of events, Ayesha Khan, who recently entered the reality show as a wild card contestant, fainted in the garden area. Soon after, Munawar Faruqui expressed concern and blamed himself for Ayesha's condition.

Earlier, in the morning as well, Ayesha hurt herself after fainting due to low blood pressure. Mannara Chopra went to Ayesha and asked if she needed 'limbu pani;' however, Khan denied, saying she has tonsils. Later, Chopra went to the garden area and stated that Ayesha is 'weird' and felt that she was receiving cold behaviour from Khan.

Check it out:

article-image
article-image

Meanwhile, currently, Munawar is going through a rough patch in the Bigg Boss 17 house after Ayesha accused him of 'two-timing' her and Nazila Sitaishi. She even claimed that several times he was involved with other women as well, and it was his 'pattern.'

However, in a day or two, Ayesha got close to Munawar, and they formed a close bond with each other, which has left the contestants in the house confused over their relationship.

When housemates questioned their bond, Ayesha said that she would never meet Munawar after Bigg Boss ended. She also stated that she is being cordial with him, as she knows him from outside the house and shares a comfort zone with him.

article-image

