Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Slams Munawar Faruqui For Making Mannara Chopra Look 'Needy & Desperate' (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram

In the upcoming episode of Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 17, Salman Khan will be seen raising questions over Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra's friendship. A new promo shared by the makers shows Salman schooling his behaviour towards Chopra and making her appear "needy and desperate" for attention on national television.

Sharing the promo, the caption read, "Salman ne kiya Munawar aur Mannara ke friendship ko dissect. The duo's equation has taken a toll ever since Ayesha Khan made an entry in Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card contestant.

Check it out:

In the promo, Salman addressed Munawar and called him out for badmouthing Mannara. The actor said, “Yeh saari cheeze uske muh pe kyu nahi boli gayi?”

Salman also slammed him for being ungrateful towards Mannara in the show. Further, he also questioned him for acknowledging Ankita Lokhande and Rinku Dhawan's support during his downfall; however, he did not give the same treatment to Mannara.

In the previous episode, the duo got into an argument after the standup comedian, who was the sanchalak of the captaincy task called Mannara a 'hypocrite.'

Meanwhile, this weekend Raveena Tandon and Abdu Rozik will appear as guests on Bigg Boss 17.