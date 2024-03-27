'Tired' Munawar Faruqui Flies Out Of Mumbai After Being Booked In Hookah Bar Raid Case

Comedian and winner of the reality show Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui, was detained by the Mumbai Police on Tuesday night after a hookah bar was raided in the city. However, he was released later and soon after, he shared his first social media post after the fiasco.

Munawar took to his Instagram stories to share a selfie in which he can be seen posing with a smile on his face. "Tired & travelling," he captioned the picture, and according to the time stamp, the comedian was flying out of Mumbai in the wee hours of Wednesday.

However, he did not mention his destination in the post.

The Mumbai Police raided a hookah bar in south Mumbai in the late hours of Tuesday, and Munawar was one of the seven persons who were detained. The cops stated that they had received a tip off about tobacco-induced hookah being provided to customers at the bar under the guise of herbal hookah.

Munawar has been booked under Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act along with sections 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

After being detained, Munawar and the others were served notices by the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg police and they were then allowed to go.

This was not the first time that the comedian was nabbed by the Mumbai Police. Back in 2021, Munawar was arrested and jailed for over a month after he was accused of "hurting religious sentiments" during one of his stand up gigs.