 Mumbai: Cops Detain Stand-Up Comedian Munawar Farooqi In Late-Night Hookah Parlour Raid
The raid, prompted by a tip-off received by the SS branch, targeted the hookah bar situated at Bora Bazar

Vishal SinghUpdated: Wednesday, March 27, 2024, 12:26 AM IST
Munawar Farooqi, a prominent Indian stand-up comedian, rapper, and singer, was among a group of individuals detained by Mumbai police during a late-night raid at a hookah parlour in Fort, south Mumbai. 

The raid, prompted by a tip-off received by the SS branch, targeted the hookah bar situated at Bora Bazar, falling within the jurisdiction of MRA Marg police station. Officials, suspecting the patrons of indulging in tobacco-based hookah under the guise of herbal, detained more than a dozen individuals, including Farooqi. 

An officer stated, "Our team raided the hookah bar based on information suggesting tobacco use disguised as herbal. We have called in experts to determine the nature of the substances used. Farooqi is among those detained." The incident has garnered attention due to Farooqi's profile and underscores ongoing efforts to regulate such establishments.

