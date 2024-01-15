Nazila Sitaishi SLAMS Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan For Dragging Her Name On Bigg Boss 17: 'Betrayed By Both' (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram

Ever since Ayesha Khan entered Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card contestant, Munawar Faruqui's game has turned upside down after she accused him of 'two-timing' her and his ex-girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi.

Recently, after the nominations task, Ayesha made shocking revelations about Faruqui on the show. She revealed that the stand-up comedian had sent a marriage proposal to another women before entering Bigg Boss 17. She also claimed that Munawar cheated on his ex-wife with Nazila. However, in their conversation, Munawar and Ayesha included Nazila Sitaishi’s name.

After Weekend Ka Vaar's episode on Sunday, Nazila reacted to the allegations and stated that her name is being dragged on national television. She said that she does not agree with whatever is going on the show but the matter is completely beyond her control.

During the episode recently, Ayesha revealed that Nazila stayed at her place. Reacting to this, Sitaishi added, "I have shared the personal details of my life with someone. When I shared it, I was in an emotionally vulnerable state without knowing that in a matter of a few months, it would be on national television. If that was my intention and if that was what I wanted then I would have done it myself. But I have declined all sorts of interviews, I have declined going on the show and the reason behind this is only because I tried to protect my and somebody else’s personal life from being used as entertainment, or for TRP or any other reasons as such,"

Nazila said that it is unfair that her name is being dragged into a mess that she has not signed up for and in a place where is not present to defend herself.

Nazila also responded to Munawar's claims of being scared of her. "I don’t really appreciate some of the things that were said against me that were not true. It doesn’t make sense how that person can claim that they are scared of someone who is 10 years younger than them," she said.

She added, "Especially when they were seen crying over the fact that they were going to lose me. And has said that he wants to repair things with me, and he knows somebody who would have never done such things, that is Nazila. Then the next week, he conveniently flips his story to defend himself, make me look like a bad person, and make it look like he is terrified of the fact that I am going to make these things public. He said a week ago that I wouldn’t do it.”

Further, Nazila stated that she feels betrayed by both Munawar and Ayesha, as the whole thing doesn’t add up. She said that even she can use a lot of things against Faruqui, which she will not do, especially when he is not present. Expressing disappointment, she said that Munawar did not hesitate once before making accusations against her, especially when things were not true.

"If I start defending myself, then 10 things will come out, and he won’t be able to defend himself after that. I don’t want to stress this anymore. Mujhe apne faide ke liye kisi aur ka nuksaan nahi karna hai. But it is really tough being betrayed by both sides already," said Nazila.

She added by saying that she has nothing to do with Munawar and Ayesha. “Please don’t join my name with theirs. I cannot justify myself to everyone, it is already draining mentally to go through this in real and online. It’s okay, this is the last of it and I just want to move ahead and focus on life for the better,” Nazila concluded.