 Kanguva: Suriya, Bobby Deol To Feature In 'Biggest War Sequence' With Over 10,000 People
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKanguva: Suriya, Bobby Deol To Feature In 'Biggest War Sequence' With Over 10,000 People

Kanguva: Suriya, Bobby Deol To Feature In 'Biggest War Sequence' With Over 10,000 People

The film promises a raw, rustic, and new visual experience to the audience with human emotions, powerful performances, and never-seen-before action sequences on a massive scale

IANSUpdated: Friday, May 17, 2024, 04:45 PM IST
article-image

Suriya Sivakumar's upcoming Tamil fantasy action film 'Kanguva' has the biggest war sequence, featuring more than 10,000 people, and the action, stunts, and visualisation of the entire war episodes are done under international expertise.

According to the sources: "The makers, Studio Green, along with director Siva and the entire team, have worked on every aspect of the war sequences to do justice to the theme and subject. The film has the biggest war sequence, featuring Suriya, Bobby Deol, and more than 10,000 people."

"Right from the action, stunts, and visualisation of the entire war episodes, everything is being done under international expertise with an aim to deliver cinematic grandeur," added the sources.

Read Also
Camera Falls On Suriya During Kanguva Shoot, Actor Suffers Injuries
article-image

Earlier, the poster of the movie featured Suriya in dual avatars, one of a tribesman and the other of a gun-wielding urban corporate guy dressed in a suit.

The film promises a raw, rustic, and new visual experience to the audience with human emotions, powerful performances, and never-seen-before action sequences on a massive scale.

Read Also
Suriya Visits House Of His Fan Who Died In Road Accident, Offers Condolences To Family; See PHOTOS
article-image

The film features cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy, music by 'Rockstar' Devi Sri Prasad, and is produced by Studio Green and K. E. Gnanavel Raja.

It is currently in the post-production stage.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Alienoid: Return to the Future OTT Release Date - Everything About Plot, Cast & Platform

Alienoid: Return to the Future OTT Release Date - Everything About Plot, Cast & Platform

Banita Sandhu Aka Ms. Malhotra On Working In Bridgerton 3: 'Grateful To Immerse Myself In This...

Banita Sandhu Aka Ms. Malhotra On Working In Bridgerton 3: 'Grateful To Immerse Myself In This...

7 Must-Watch Films Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan On OTT

7 Must-Watch Films Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan On OTT

Cannes Film Festival: When Aishwarya Rai & Urvashi Rautela Were Trolled For Their Vibrant Lipsticks

Cannes Film Festival: When Aishwarya Rai & Urvashi Rautela Were Trolled For Their Vibrant Lipsticks

Cannes 2024 Day 3: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anya Taylor-Joy & Others Grace Red Carpet

Cannes 2024 Day 3: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anya Taylor-Joy & Others Grace Red Carpet