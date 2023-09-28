Suriya Visits House Of His Fan Who Died In Road Accident, Offers Condolences To Family; See PHOTOS

Actor Suriya recently paid his last respects to his fan who passed away in a tragic road accident. The actor visited the young fan's house in Ennore, Chennai, and offered condolences to the family for the loss.

The Jai Bhim actor often shows care and concern for his fans and once again, his display of compassion towards the fan has garnered widespread admiration.

Several photos of Suriya visiting the fan's house have surfaced on social media. The pictures have been shared by his fan clubs. In one of the photos, Suriya is seen with his hands folded in front of the fan's framed photo. The actor is also seen interacting with the family members.

Suriya enjoys a massive fan following not only in South India but also in various parts of the world. Besides being a versatile actor who plays socially relevant roles, he is known for his various charitable initiatives. His advocacy for education, healthcare, and environmental causes has endeared him to a wider audience.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the National Film Award-winning actor is busy shooting for the Siva-directorial Kanguva, which also stars Bollywood actress Disha Patani. Reportedly, the actor is set to take on a dual role in the upcoming film. This project is touted as the actor's most ambitious and costly endeavor to date.

Suriya also likely to start Vaadivaasal with Vetrimaaran, currently that project would have to wait since the director is busy with the sequel of his 2023 hit Viduthalai.

