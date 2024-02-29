Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Make 1st Public Appearance After Pregnancy Announcement, Twin In White

By: Sachin T | February 29, 2024
Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made first public appearance after announcing pregnancy on February 29
Photos by Varinder Chawla
The couple was spotted at Mumbai airport before reportedly jetting off to Jamnagar to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations
Deepika and Ranveer were all smiles as they received a warm welcome at the airport with sweets and a bouquet
The parents-to-be thanked paparazzi who congratulated them
Ranveer and Deepika twinned in stylish white outfits
Ranveer opted for white pants and full-sleeves t-shirt. He wore a matching cap and sneakers
On the other hand, mom-to-be Deepika opted for a comfy maxi dress. She completed her look with a sweater and black sunglasses
Deepika and Ranveer announced pregnancy via a social media post on Thursday. They are all set to welcome the baby in September 2024
