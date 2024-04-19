Queen Of Tears Episode 14 Release Date: All About Premiere Time, Upcoming Twists & More |

Queen of Tears stars Kim Soo-Hyun and Kim Ji-won in the lead roles. The South Korean series is one of the most popular series all over the world. The makers of the series have already released episode 13 and are now set to drop episode 14 on Netflix.

TvN shared a video of Queen of Tears on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "They say that if you love, you become alike ( ̡° ͜ʖ ̡ – ✧) Why are both of your eyes open like that..?🙃 [Saturday] 9:20 PM | tvN #QueenofTears #QueenofTears #tvN #Watch on tvN #Streaming is TVING."

Release date, time and platform of Queen of Tears Episode 14

Netflix will release its 14th episode on April 21, 2024. In South Korea, the series will air on the local TV channel TvN. According to reports, it consists of 16 episodes, which are released each Saturday and Sunday around 9:20 pm Korean Standard Time (KST), which is 5:20 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Read Also 7 Highest Paid K-Drama Actors In 2024

Plot

The story depicts Baek Hyun Woo, who works as the legal director for Queens Group and is a rich person from his hometown village of Yongdu-ri. Hong Hae-in portrays the daughter of a wealthy family who owns the Queens Group. Both individuals come from different backgrounds; they decide to live together and get married. However, after a few years, they lose interest in their marriage, but an incident gives them hope, and their love blossoms again.

What to expect in Episode 14?

In episode 13 of Queen of Tears, the lovely couple finally confesses their feelings for each other. The episode depicts them going to a secluded place where they can be alone. In episode 14, Baek Hyun Woo and Hong Hae-in attempt to understand each other and take their relationship to the next level.