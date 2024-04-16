7 Highest Paid K-Drama Actors In 2024

By: Sachin T | April 16, 2024
Kim Soo Hyun is a renowned personality in the K-drama industry and is famous for his immensely popular shows like Queen of Tears, One Ordinary Day, Dream High and more. As per reports, he was paid USD 423,000 per episode, making him the highest-paid K-drama actor.
Lee Jung-jae is a South Korean actor and filmmaker who is immensely popular for his performance in Squid Game. He reportedly earned USD 248,000 per episode and is one of the highest-paid actors in the Korean industry.
Song Joong-ki was paid USD 228,500 for each episode of the drama Reborn Rich, which led to his immense popularity in the Korean industry.
Song Hye-Kyo is one of the highest-paid Korean actors. She won the Baeksang Arts Award in 2023 for Best Actress and was nominated for the Grand Bell Awards.
Jun Ji-Hyun, also known as Gianna Jun, is a popular figure in the Korean entertainment industry. According to reports, she was paid USD 163,000 per episode for Jirisan.
Lee Young-ae, a famous Korean actress, reportedly earned USD 160,000 per episode for her role in Inspector Koo in 2021.
Hyun Bin is well-known for his excellent acting skills. According to reports, he was paid USD 113,000 per episode for his role in Secret Garden. He has also gained recognition for his outstanding performance in the film Confidential Assignment.