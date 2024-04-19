Queen Of Tears Episode 13: All About Premiere Date, India Time, Upcoming Twists & More | Image taken from Instagram

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won starrer Queen of Tears is a South Korean romantic drama that has already aired its 12th episode. The highly anticipated episode 13 is set to premiere on the local channel TvN in South Korea and will be available for streaming on Netflix for Indian fans.

Release date and time of Queen of Tears episode 13

The much-anticipated Korean drama will release its episode 13 on April 20, 2024. According to reports, Queen of Tears consists of 16 episodes, new episodes are dropped each Saturday and Sunday around at 9:20 pm Korean Standard Time (KST), which is 5:50 pm in India.

Plot

The K-drama revolves around the lives of two characters named Baek Hyun Woo and Hong Hae-in. Both of them have very different personalities. The trailer of the series portrays Baek Hyun Woo as a gentleman who equally values his personal and professional life, while Hong Hae-in plays the role of an arrogant woman who only prioritises work.

Despite their differences, they fell in love and got married, but after a few years of marriage, they grew distant. However, some fortunate incidents gave them a reason to work on their relationship.

What to expect in Episode 13?

In the preview of episode 13, a woman asks Baek Hyun Woo if he is the bachelor who lives on the 11th floor. After hearing the conversation between Baek Hyun Woo and the woman, Hong-Hae-in says, "He is not a bachelor." The 1:43-minute preview provides hints about their relationship. The couple goes to a place where they can spend time together and take their relationship to the next level.

Cast of Queen of Tears

The series characters includes, Kim Soo-Hyun as Baek Hyun-woo, Kim Ji-Won as Hong Hae-in, Park Sung-hoon as Yoon Eun-sung, Kwak Dong-yeon as Hong Soo-cheol and Lee Joo-bin as Cheon Da-hye, among others.