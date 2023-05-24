Nitesh Pandey Death: Actor's photos with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan & other stars

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 24, 2023
Renowned actor Nitesh Pandey left the entire industry shocked after he passed away on Tuesday night due to a cardiac arrest
Nitesh was last seen in the daily soap Anupamaa as Dheeraj Kumar
He is widely known for playing Shah Rukh Khan's assistant in Om Shanti Om
He has also starred in Salman Khan's Dabangg 2
Nitesh had worked not just with scores of actors but also with Team India coach Rahul Dravid
Nitesh starred in the hit show Saaya with R Madhavan, Achint Kaur, Anup Soni, and others
Nitesh Pandey with Arbaaz Khan
Nitesh with Shaadi Ke Side Effects co-star Farhan Akhtar
Nitesh with Vidya Balan for a commercial shoot
Nitesh played Harish Kumar in the daily soap Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara
He played Nakuul Mehta's dad and Disha Parmar's father-in-law in the show
Nitesh Pandey with Kapil Sharma
Nitesh with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali
Nitesh with Saie Tamhankar for an ad shoot
Nitesh with the OG 'Shaktimaan', Mukesh Khanna
