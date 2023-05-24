Nitesh Pandey Death: Actor's photos with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan & other stars

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 24, 2023

Renowned actor Nitesh Pandey left the entire industry shocked after he passed away on Tuesday night due to a cardiac arrest

Nitesh was last seen in the daily soap Anupamaa as Dheeraj Kumar

He is widely known for playing Shah Rukh Khan's assistant in Om Shanti Om

He has also starred in Salman Khan's Dabangg 2

Nitesh had worked not just with scores of actors but also with Team India coach Rahul Dravid

Nitesh starred in the hit show Saaya with R Madhavan, Achint Kaur, Anup Soni, and others

Nitesh Pandey with Arbaaz Khan

Nitesh with Shaadi Ke Side Effects co-star Farhan Akhtar

Nitesh with Vidya Balan for a commercial shoot

Nitesh played Harish Kumar in the daily soap Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara

He played Nakuul Mehta's dad and Disha Parmar's father-in-law in the show

Nitesh Pandey with Kapil Sharma

Nitesh with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali

Nitesh with Saie Tamhankar for an ad shoot

Nitesh with the OG 'Shaktimaan', Mukesh Khanna

Thanks For Reading!

Anupamaa actor Nitesh Pandey dies of cardiac arrest while shooting in Igatpuri
Find out More