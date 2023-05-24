 BREAKING: Anupamaa actor Nitesh Pandey dies of cardiac arrest at 51
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBREAKING: Anupamaa actor Nitesh Pandey dies of cardiac arrest at 51

BREAKING: Anupamaa actor Nitesh Pandey dies of cardiac arrest at 51

He was shooting at Igatpuri near Nashik when he collapsed.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 10:01 AM IST
article-image

Actor Nitesh Pandey, who has been a part of some of the most popular television shows and films, passed away on Tuesday.

According to a report in Times of India, Pandey died at the age of 51 due to a massive cardiac arrest.

He was shooting at Igatpuri near Nashik when he collapsed.

More details are awaited.

This is a developing story

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BREAKING: Anupamaa actor Nitesh Pandey dies of cardiac arrest at 51

BREAKING: Anupamaa actor Nitesh Pandey dies of cardiac arrest at 51

Priyanka Chopra Jonas reveals Bollywood filmmaker wanted to see her in underwear: 'It was such a...

Priyanka Chopra Jonas reveals Bollywood filmmaker wanted to see her in underwear: 'It was such a...

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fame Vaibhavi Upadhyay dies in tragic car accident in Chandigarh

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fame Vaibhavi Upadhyay dies in tragic car accident in Chandigarh

Actor Prashant Narayanan on 'Chidiakhana': “It’s not a simple story

Actor Prashant Narayanan on 'Chidiakhana': “It’s not a simple story

'Khoobsurat' fame Soundarya Sharma: I felt I was the worst choice for Bigg Boss 16 since I can’t...

'Khoobsurat' fame Soundarya Sharma: I felt I was the worst choice for Bigg Boss 16 since I can’t...