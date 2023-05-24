BREAKING: Anupamaa actor Nitesh Pandey dies of cardiac arrest at 51

Actor Nitesh Pandey, who has been a part of some of the most popular television shows and films, passed away on Tuesday.
According to a report in Times of India, Pandey died at the age of 51 due to a massive cardiac arrest.
He was shooting at Igatpuri near Nashik when he collapsed.
More details are awaited.
This is a developing story
