Aditya Singh Rajput's death cause report kept reserved; police recover medicines, more details inside

In the case of the death of actor Aditya Singh Rajput (32) the doctors have kept the cause of death report in reserve. Some medicines have also been found in Rajput's house, which has been taken by the police for investigation. According to information received from sources, blockages have also been found in Rajput's body.

Actor Rajput was found unconscious in the bathroom of his Andheri residence on Monday. He was first seen by his servant Arun Chowdhary (45). The post-mortem of actor Rajput was done at Siddharth Hospital in Goregaon. The doctor has kept Rajput's cause of death in reserve and has taken his viscera which will now be sent to the forensic lab. Now only after the forensic report comes, the real reason for Rajput's death will be known.

A police source said Rajput was unwell for the last three days and during this time he had also consumed some medicines, but whether Rajput had consulted a doctor before consuming these medicines is being ascertained. The source told that no doctor's prescription has been found from Rajput's house. Now it is being ascertained that on what basis Rajput has consumed the medicines.

Police sources said during the post-mortem, it was found that there were blockages in Rajput's body. Rajput lived in a rented house which had three rooms. He himself lived in one room and in the other two rooms he kept paying guests. Both of them were not at home at the time of death.The source told that some of his friends had come to Rajput's house on Sunday and partied till the wee hours

Police said that Rajput died allegedly after slipping and falling in the bathroom. Two injury marks were seen on Aditya's ear and head. House help Chowdhary, who works at Aditya's house, has said in a statement to the police that he was ill for several days and was also vomiting.

According to Chaudhary's statement, Rajput woke up at 11 am on Monday. He ate paratha for breakfast, but immediately after eating he started vomiting continuously. After this he asked to make khichdi.

Between 2 to 2.30 pm, Rajput went to the bathroom. After this there was a loud noise from the bathroom. Chowdhary saw Rajput lying on the ground. Chaudhary tried to lift Rajput but he could not, so he ran to the watchman. When the watchman came to the house on Chaudhary's call, he found that the bathroom tiles were broken.The watchman picked up Rajput and made him lie on the bed.

There is a Hospital under the building whose doctor was called. The doctor brought his team and checked Rajput, then he told that Rajput has died, after which Rajput was taken to Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari.

The police officer told that the matter is being investigated and Rajput's mother has also reached Mumbai. After the postmortem of Rajput at Siddharth Hospital, his body has been handed over to the family and Rajput's last rites are to be performed at Oshiwara crematorium.