Aditya Singh Rajput's close friend Sweety Walia reveals his LAST text to her: 'Come home soon, I will...'

Model and actor Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead on Monday at his residence in Andheri. The actor was 32 years old. Aditya was found in the washroom of his apartment.

According to the police, the actor allegedly died after slipping and falling in the bathroom. His post-mortem report is awaited. Some unverified reports have also claimed Aditya died due to alleged drug overdose.

Aditya's death has sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry. Several celebrities took to their official social media accounts to mourn his sudden death.

Aditya's close friend, actress Sweety Walia, has revealed that the late actor had messaged her a few days back and was trying to cheer her up because she was injured.

In an interview with AajTak, Sweety said her friendship with Aditya was 'very deep'. "He was such a cheerful boy, he used to give a lot of respect to those who were older than him. The news of his death has left me broken. I got his message a few days back. I got an injury and he had been sending me voice messages. No one says that you are hurt, you will be fine. His last message was, 'Come home soon.. I will feed you Maggi'," Sweety reportedly said.

Several media reports state that the post-mortem will be held at Siddharth Hospital and his cremation will be held on Tuesday (May 23) at Oshiwara crematorium.

The late actor's family has reportedly issued a statement, informing about his last rites.

"With a very heavy heart and sorrow we inform the sad demise of our beloved Aditya Singh Rajput on 22nd May 2023. Cremation will be held on the 23rd of May, 12:30 pm at Oshiwara Crematorium. We request your kind presence to grace this solemn occasion for the eternal peace of the departed soul," the statement read.

The police stated that they are investigating the matter and they can provide further details only after verifying it with the medical reports.

Oshiwara police have registered a case under ADR and are engaged in further investigation.

At the age of 17, Aditya Singh Rajput entered the entertainment industry. He worked as a model, an actor, and in production. He was born and raised in Delhi but was originally from Uttarakhand.

He appeared in more than 125 advertisements in addition to films and television shows. He also took part in reality shows such as 'Splitsvilla 9'. Other TV shows in which he participated include 'Love', 'Ashiqui', 'Code Red', 'Aawaz Season 9', 'Bad Boy Season 4', and others.