Aditya Singh Rajput's mother looks devastated as she reaches Mumbai hospital, cops record her statement

Television actor and Splitsvilla 9 fame Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead at his Andheri apartment on May 22. His mother Usha, who lives in Delhi, arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday morning.

She was seen at Siddharth Hospital where Aditya's post-mortem took place. His last rites will be held on May 23 at Oshiwara crematorium.

In a video which has surfaced on Twitter, Aditya's mother looked devasted and inconsolable as she reached the hospital premises.

Aditya's mother's statement statement is being taken at the hospital itself by Oshiwara police.

"Actor Aditya Singh Rajput death case | Oshiwara Police is recording the statement of Aditya's mother Usha. Her statement is being taken at the hospital itself," an ANI tweet read.

Aditya's family also issued a statement, informing about the actor's funeral.

The statement read, "With a very heavy heart and sorrow we inform the sad demise of our beloved Aditya Singh Rajput on 22nd May 2023. Cremation will be held on the 23rd of May, 12:30 pm at Oshiwara Crematorium. We request your kind presence to grace this solemn occasion for the eternal peace of the departed soul."

Aditya Singh Rajput's death

The police stated that they are investigating the matter and they can provide further details only after verifying it with the medical reports.

Oshiwara police have registered a case under ADR and are engaged in further investigation. According to ANI, they have recorded statements of three people - Aditya's domestic help, private doctor and watchman.

Reportedly, a friend discovered Aditya in an unconscious state in his bathroom and rushed him to a hospital, where the actor was declared dead on arrival.

Reports also state that Aditya had been unwell for the last few days, but he refused to take any medicine.

At the age of 17, Aditya Singh Rajput entered the entertainment industry. He worked as a model, an actor, and in production. He was born and raised in Delhi but was originally from Uttarakhand.

He appeared in more than 125 advertisements in addition to films and television shows. He also took part in reality shows such as 'Splitsvilla 9'. Other TV shows in which he participated include 'Love', 'Ashiqui', 'Code Red', 'Aawaz Season 9', 'Bad Boy Season 4', and others.