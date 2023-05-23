Aditya Singh Rajput Death: Last rites today at Mumbai's Oshiwara crematorium, family issues statement

Model and actor Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead on Monday at his residence in Andheri. He was 32. Aditya was reportedly found in the washroom of his apartment.

According to the police, Aditya was taken to his room with the help of a watchman and the actor's cook. He was later taken to a private hospital.

Details of postmortem and funeral

Several media reports state that the post-mortem will be held at Siddharth Hospital at 11 am on May 23.

Aditya's cremation will be held on Tuesday (May 23) at Oshiwara crematorium around 12:30 pm.

The late actor's family has reportedly issued a statement, informing about his last rites.

"With a very heavy heart and sorrow we inform the sad demise of our beloved Aditya Singh Rajput on 22nd May 2023. Cremation will be held on the 23rd of May, 12:30 pm at Oshiwara Crematorium. We request your kind presence to grace this solemn occasion for the eternal peace of the departed soul," the statement read.

Investigation underway

The police stated that they are investigating the matter and they can provide further details only after verifying it with the medical reports.

Oshiwara police have registered a case under ADR and are engaged in further investigation.

At the age of 17, Aditya Singh Rajput entered the entertainment industry. He worked as a model, an actor, and in production. He was born and raised in Delhi but was originally from Uttarakhand.

He appeared in more than 125 advertisements in addition to films and television shows. He also took part in reality shows such as 'Splitsvilla 9'. Other TV shows in which he participated include 'Love', 'Ashiqui', 'Code Red', 'Aawaz Season 9', 'Bad Boy Season 4', and others.