 Who was Aditya Singh Rajput? From Splitsvilla 9 to Krantiveer, check Delhi actor's journey in showbiz
Aditya Singh Rajput was taken to the hospital by his friends but was declared brought dead by the doctors.

Updated: Monday, May 22, 2023, 07:11 PM IST
32-year-old actor Aditya Singh Rajput is no more. The Delhi boy was found dead in the bathroom of his apartment in Adheri on Monday by his friends and the building's watchman.

Aditya was taken to the hospital but was declared brought dead by the doctors. Initial reports claim that he died of a drug overdose but his body has been sent for post-mortem and investigation is underway to find the exact cause.

Who was Aditya Singh Rajput?

The actor came to Mumbai from Delhi and started his career at the age of 17. He hailed from Uttarakhand but was born and brought up in the national capital.

He studied at the Green Fields School in Delhi and then started modelling in 2003.

Aditya Singh Rajput Filmography

His profound talent and relentless dedication secured him notable roles in films such as 'Krantiveer' and 'Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara'.

Moreover, his striking presence graced the small screen through his participation in a myriad of reality shows, including the popular 'Splitsvilla 9', alongside his appearances in television projects like 'Love, Ashiqui', 'Code Red", 'Aawaz Season 9', 'Bad Boy Season 4, and many others.

In recent times, Aditya had ventured into the realm of production, primarily focusing on the intricate art of casting.

He was popular in the Mumbai glamour circuit and was a regular at parties and page 3 events.

