Splitsvilla fame Aditya Singh Rajput found dead at his residence in Mumbai's Andheri

On May 22, Aditya Singh Rajput, an actor, model, and casting coordinator, was discovered dead in the confines of his residence's washroom, located on the 11th floor of a prestigious high-rise in Andheri, Mumbai.

The devastating discovery was made by a close friend, who was left aghast upon stumbling upon this distressing sight.

Swiftly reacting to the distressing situation, the friend, accompanied by the vigilant building watchman, transported Aditya to a nearby medical facility in an attempt to salvage any remaining hope.

Speculations of drug overdose

However, the disheartening truth soon emerged as medical professionals declared Aditya Singh Rajput as "brought dead" upon his arrival.

The sombre air is now thick with speculations suggesting a possible link to a fatal drug overdose, casting an even more profound shadow of sorrow over this tragic event.

Aditya Singh Rajput's ascent to stardom began with his endeavors as a model and actor, where he paved the way for numerous budding talents to flourish.

His innate ability to effortlessly connect with the industry led him to collaborate with a multitude of renowned brands, sharing the screen with esteemed actors along the way.

This sudden and sorrowful departure from our midst has left the entire industry reeling in disbelief and grappling with an immeasurable void.

Aditya Singh Rajput's showbiz journey

Originating from the vibrant city of Delhi, Aditya Singh Rajput embarked on his journey in the world of fashion, swiftly making his mark.

His profound talent and relentless dedication secured him notable roles in films such as "Krantiveer" and "Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara."

Moreover, his striking presence graced the small screen through his participation in a myriad of reality shows, including the popular "Splitsvilla 9," alongside his appearances in television projects like "Love, Ashiqui," "Code Red," "Aawaz Season 9," "Bad Boy Season 4," and many others.

In recent times, Aditya had ventured into the realm of production, primarily focusing on the intricate art of casting.

His involvement with a production house showcased his unwavering commitment to discovering fresh talents and nurturing them into the spotlight. Renowned in the glamorous circuits of Mumbai, Aditya Singh Rajput's magnetic persona ensured his presence was always felt at glittering soirées and high-profile page 3 events, solidifying his reputation as a cherished socialite.