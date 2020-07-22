Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Aditya Chopra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's statements differ

Bollywood bigwig filmakers Aditya Chopra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have recorded contradictory statements with Mumbai Police, as part of the ongoing investigation into the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Bhansali reportedly told the police that he had approached Yash Raj Films (YRF) to allow Sushant to work in his directorial "Bajirao Mastani", which released in 2015. Sushant, at that point of time, was contract-bound with YRF. However, Bhansali recalled being told by YRF that Sushant's dates are unavailable because he was busy with their upcoming production, "Paani", reports indiatoday.in. The Shekhar Kapur directorial "Paani" eventually got shelved, reportedly due to creative differences between Kapur and Aditya Chopra.

YRF chairman Chopra, who recorded his statement at Versova Police Station on Saturday, on the other hand said in his statement that his production house was "not" approached by Bhansali for a permission to let Sushant to work in "Bajirao Mastani".