Aditya Singh Rajput death: Actor was partying on Sunday, check his last Instagram story

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 22, 2023
32-year old Aditya Singh Rajput, was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on Monday afternoon. Prior to his demise, here are the last stories that were seen on his Instagram account
A new post revealing his teethy, happy smile
A requirement for freelance photographers for a collab
A memory with friends
A still from his recent music video
A post announcing vacant jobs
A brand collaboration
A video story from a recent photoshoot
The last story reveals the actor was partying with his friends on Sunday evening
