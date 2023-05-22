Actor Aditya Singh Rajput dies, leaving TV & film industry in absolute shock

Television actor Aditya Singh Rajput is no more. The 32-year-old was allegedly found dead inside the bathroom of his 11th-floor apartment in Andheri.

Rajput was taken to the hospital after the building's watchman and his friends discovered his unconscious body. But he was declared brought dead.

Initial reports suggest it is a case of drug overdose but investigation is underway.

Rajput hailed from Delhi and started off as a model.

The film industry, especially the TV fraternity, is in shock after the news of his demise spread on social media.

Aditya Singh Rajput Filmography

Originating from the vibrant city of Delhi, Aditya Singh Rajput embarked on his journey in the world of fashion, swiftly making his mark.

His profound talent and relentless dedication secured him notable roles in films such as 'Krantiveer' and 'Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara'.

He had also done nearly 300 advertisements and participated in reality shows like Splitsvilla 9 and did TV projects like Love, Ashiqui, Code Red, Aawaz Season 9, Bad Boy Season 4, and others.

In recent times, Aditya had ventured into the realm of production, primarily focusing on the intricate art of casting.

