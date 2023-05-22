 Actor Aditya Singh Rajput dies, leaving TV & film industry in absolute shock
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentActor Aditya Singh Rajput dies, leaving TV & film industry in absolute shock

Actor Aditya Singh Rajput dies, leaving TV & film industry in absolute shock

Initial reports suggest that Aditya Singh Rajput died of a drug overdose but investigation is underway.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 22, 2023, 06:32 PM IST
article-image

Television actor Aditya Singh Rajput is no more. The 32-year-old was allegedly found dead inside the bathroom of his 11th-floor apartment in Andheri.

Rajput was taken to the hospital after the building's watchman and his friends discovered his unconscious body. But he was declared brought dead.

Initial reports suggest it is a case of drug overdose but investigation is underway.

Rajput hailed from Delhi and started off as a model.

The film industry, especially the TV fraternity, is in shock after the news of his demise spread on social media.

Aditya Singh Rajput Filmography

Originating from the vibrant city of Delhi, Aditya Singh Rajput embarked on his journey in the world of fashion, swiftly making his mark.

His profound talent and relentless dedication secured him notable roles in films such as 'Krantiveer' and 'Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara'.

He had also done nearly 300 advertisements and participated in reality shows like Splitsvilla 9 and did TV projects like Love, Ashiqui, Code Red, Aawaz Season 9, Bad Boy Season 4, and others.

In recent times, Aditya had ventured into the realm of production, primarily focusing on the intricate art of casting.

Read Also
Splitsvilla fame Aditya Singh Rajput found dead at his residence in Mumbai's Andheri
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

The Kerala Story Box Office Collection exceeds ₹200 cr mark, becomes second-highest grosser of...

The Kerala Story Box Office Collection exceeds ₹200 cr mark, becomes second-highest grosser of...

Who was Aditya Singh Rajput? From Splitsvilla 9 to Krantiveer, check Delhi actor's journey in...

Who was Aditya Singh Rajput? From Splitsvilla 9 to Krantiveer, check Delhi actor's journey in...

Aditya Singh Rajput death: Actor was partying on Sunday, check his last Instagram story

Aditya Singh Rajput death: Actor was partying on Sunday, check his last Instagram story

Actor Aditya Singh Rajput dies, leaving TV & film industry in absolute shock

Actor Aditya Singh Rajput dies, leaving TV & film industry in absolute shock

Splitsvilla fame Aditya Singh Rajput found dead at his residence in Mumbai's Andheri

Splitsvilla fame Aditya Singh Rajput found dead at his residence in Mumbai's Andheri