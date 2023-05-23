Aditya Singh Rajput Death: Designer Rohit Verma rubbishes reports of drug overdose, says 'It is all bullsh**'

Aditya Singh Rajput | Instagram

Actor and model Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead in the bathroom of his Andheri home on Monday afternoon. He was 32. Aditya is suspected to have died of a drug overdose.

A police officer informed The Free Press Journal that they will come to know the exact cause of death only after receiving the post mortem report.

The actor was partying with friends, hours before his death. It is said that Aditya felt like vomiting in the wee hours on Monday and went to the bathroom where he fell down. His roommate rushed to the bathroom to find the actor in a lifeless condition. Aditya was then rushed to a private hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

'It can be an accident, there are a lot of rumours'

Now, former Bigg Boss contestant Rohit Verma reacted to unconfirmed reports of Aditya's death due to drug overdose and urged everyone to avoid jumping to conclusions.

"There are a lot of rumours, a lot of people think...lot of people are talking about him, about overdose and all...The postmortem report is yet to come. I think it is all bullsh**, it can be an accident," Rohit reportedly said.

"Let us leave that job to the experts - I think we should all let the doctors do their job. We have no right to pass this kind of statement for anyone, and create such wrong rumours, when he is not around," he added, while interacting with media.

The Oshiwara Police is reportedly taking Aditya's mother's statement. According to ANI, they have recorded statements of three people - Aditya's domestic help, private doctor and watchman. A case has been registered under ADR and further probe is underway.

Aditya's showbiz journey

Aditya started his career at the age of just 17 but he got recognition from the ninth season of the reality show Splitsvilla. Apart from this, he has also appeared in shows like 'Love Aashiqui', 'Code Red' and 'Bad Boy Season 4'.

Some time ago, Aditya also started a brand named Pop Culture Fashion. He has worked in films like 'Krantiveer' and 'Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Mara'. He worked in hundreds of advertisements as a model.