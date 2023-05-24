Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fame Vaibhavi Upadhyay dies in tragic car accident in Chandigarh

Vaibhavi Upadhyay | Twitter

Popular TV actor Vaibhavi Upadhyay passed away in a tragic car accident on Tuesday. Producer-actor JD Majethia, who had the privilege of working with Vaibhavi on his TV serial Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, confirmed the tragic news and expressed his disbelief.

Details of the accident

Providing more information about the incident, JD revealed that the accident occurred near Chandigarh. Vaibhavi was traveling with her fiancé when their car lost control on a turn and veered into a valley. The shocking turn of events led to her unfortunate demise.

Upon receiving the news, her brother immediately rushed to Chandigarh to be with the family, reported ETimes. The grieving family plans to bring Vaibhavi's mortal remains back to Mumbai, where her final rites will take place.

Life is so unpredictable: JD Majethia

JD spoke fondly of her as a genuinely good-hearted person and an exceptional actress who had yet to receive the recognition she deserved. JD's grief was noticeable as he reflected on the unpredictability of life. He remembered Vaibhavi as a vibrant and serene individual, and her character of Jasmine in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai continues to hold a special place in his heart.

Life is so unpredictable.

A very fine actress ,dear friend Vaibhavi upadhyay popularly known as“ jasmine “of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away.She met with an accident in north. Family will bring her to mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for last rites . RIP vaibhavi 🙏 — JDMajethia (@JDMajethia) May 23, 2023

Vaibhavi's colleagues mourn her loss

The devastating loss of Vaibhavi Upadhyay has deeply affected her colleagues in the television industry. Actor Deven Bhojani, a close friend of the late actress, expressed his shock and sorrow on Twitter.

Shocking! A very fine actress and a dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay, popularly known as “ Jasmine “ of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in north a few hours back. Rest in peace Vaibhavi #SarabhaiVsSarabhai ⁦⁦#Hatsoff @sats45⁩ ⁦⁦@TheRupali⁩ pic.twitter.com/I7clRrQeMq — DEVEN BHOJANI (@Deven_Bhojani) May 23, 2023

He remembered Vaibhavi as a fine actress and extended his heartfelt condolences. The news of her passing has left a void in the hearts of those who knew her, and her absence will be deeply felt.

Vaibhavi's TV career

Television industry mourns the loss of Vaibhavi Upadhyay, a talented actress known for her remarkable performances in popular shows like C.I.D and Adaalat. However, she is best remembered for her portrayal of the character Jasmine in the beloved sitcom Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. The news of her untimely demise in a car accident has left the entertainment world in shock.