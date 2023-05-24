Actors who died of heart attack: From Nitesh Pandey to Sidharth Shukla

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 24, 2023
In the last couple of years, several Bollywood and TV celebrities died of sudden heart attack, sending shockwaves across the entertainment industry
Actor Nitesh Pandey passed away in the wee hours of May 24. He was reportedly found dead in his hotel room and prima facie, the cause of his death is said to be heart attack
Veteran actor and comedian Satish Kaushik passed away on March 9 reportedly as a result of cardiac arrest after celebrating Holi with friends in Delhi
Bigg Boss winner and popular actor Sidharth Shukla died at the age of 40 after suffering a heart attack in September 2021
In November 2022, actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi died after he collapsed in the gym due to heart attack
Actor-comedian Raju Srivastava died at the age of 58 due to complications post heart attack. He breathed his last on September 22, 2022
Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar died after suffering from a heart attack while working out in the gym
In July 2022, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! actor Deepesh Bhan passed away unexpectedly after working out in gym, reportedly because of heart attack
