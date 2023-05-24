EXCLUSIVE: Indiawaali Maa co-star Sucheeta Trivedi reveals Nitesh Pandey was writing his own script, pitched story to Vidya Balan

Sucheeta Trivedi and Nitesh Pandey | A still from Indiawaali Maa

Actor Nitesh Pandey passed away in the wee hours of May 24, Wednesday, leaving the entire television and film industry shell-shocked and at a loss for words. He was reportedly found dead in his hotel room and prima facie, the cause of his death is said to be heart attack. The actor was shooting in Igatpuri, near Nashik, when he breathed his last.

The Free Press Journal got in touch with Nitesh's 'Indiawaali Maa' co-star Sucheeta Trivedi, who hoped that the news of the actor's death turns out to be a hoax.

She also recalled their conversation from two weeks back and also revealed that the actor was writing a script of his own and was planning to pitch it to stars and production houses.

Sucheeta Trivedi recalls her last conversation with Nitesh

Sucheeta revealed that she had spoken to Nitesh a couple of weeks ago and the two had discussed about their co-star Sheen Das' wedding.

She also revealed that they were planning to catch up soon at her farmhouse near Wada, and Nitesh had promised to bring his wife Arpita along.

"When I read the news in the morning, I actually hoped someone would put out a clarification that it was false. Nitesh was such a lively person. He never had any ailment and he was always so jolly and happy-go-lucky. He did not even contract COVID-19 when everyone else was infected, and he did not take the vaccines as well. He was always a mood in himself, content with his homeopathy medicines and his own theories about health and life," Sucheeta shared.

She went on to say, "He never complained of any stress as such. He had such a lovely family. His wife Arpita is supremely talented and they were home-schooling their son, so he was quite satisfied and happy with his life."

'Nitesh was writing his own script'

Not just an actor, but Nitesh was also known for his skills on the director's chair. Sucheeta said that during the shoot of 'Indiawaali Maa', when the director was busy, Nitesh used to take it upon himself to complete the shots.

"He never had a shred of ego or jealousy. In fact, he used to be so happy and energetic when he handled the camera and took control over a scene," she shared.

She revealed that he had also discussed about writing a script with her. "He was working on something of his own, and I had even pushed him to pursue it head-on. I know he had pitched it to Vidya Balan and some other celebs, and that he was also planning to submit his script to some production houses and OTT platforms for the financial backing. He even spoke about starting his own production house someday," she informed.

Nitesh Pandey death

Nitesh passed away at the age of 51 in Igatpuri, Nashik. He is survived by his wife Arpita and 10-year-old son Aarav.

Besides 'Indiawaali Maa', he had also starred in shows like 'Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara', 'Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka', 'Saaya', and others.

He has also featured in films like Shah Rukh Khan's 'Om Shanti Om', Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 2', and other films.