Nitesh Pandey Death: Hansal Mehta, Gulshan Devaiah & other celebs mourn Anupamaa actor's demise

Nitesh Pandey | Instagram

Actor Nitesh Pandey left the entire nation shocked and bereaved as he passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 51. As per reports, the actor was shooting in Igatpuri near Nashik when he suffered a massive cardiac arrest which led to his death. His demise has left the entire industry mourning and celebs are now paying their heartfelt tributes to the late actor.

Nitesh has been a part of several television shows, his latest one being the top daily soap 'Anupamaa'. Not just TV, but he has dabbled in films as well, and he was also quite a popular face when it came to theatre.

From Ashoke Pandit to Hansal Mehta, several celebrities mourned the actor's loss and extended their respects.

Celebs pay tribute to Nitesh Pandey

Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) president Ashoke Pandit called Nitesh's demise as a "great loss to film and TV industry".

Actor Deven Bhojani penned a heartbreaking note for his friend and expressed his disbelief. "This can’t be true but it is. Friend, colleague and a talented actor Nitesh Pandey dies of cardiac arrest at 2am today in Igatpuri. Rest in peace Nitesh," he tweeted.

Actor Gulshan Devaiah shared a picture of Nitesh and bade him goodbye.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta called it an unkind time as he pointed out that three actors have passed away in a span of just a couple of days.

"Rest In Peace dear colleagues. This is such an unkind time. Prayers with their grieving families," he tweeted.

Nitesh Pandey's death

According to initial information, Nitesh was found dead at a hotel in Igatpuri, Nashik, and prima facie, the cause of his death is said to be heart attack.

A team of cops has already reached the hotel where the actor was staying and an investigation is underway.

The hotel staff and crew members are being questioned while his mortal remains have been sent for postmortem.

Nitesh's brother-in-law Siddharth Nagar told ETimes that the actor did not have any history of heart ailments. He added that his wife and family are in a state of shock.

