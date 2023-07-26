 Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly Complains About Mumbai Roads & Traffic, Lashes Out At Excessive Garbage
Rupali Ganguly is currently one of the highest paid actresses in the television industry and her show 'Anupamaa' has cemented its place at the top of the TRP charts ever since its inception.

Actress Rupali Ganguly, who has become a household name with her titular role in the blockbuster daily soap 'Anupamaa', recently expressed her disappointment over the conditions of roads in Mumbai and the traffic in the city. She also pointed out the amount of garbage humans generate and its ill-effects on the environment.

Rupali Ganguly upset with Mumbai roads

On Tuesday, Rupali took to her Instagram handle to update her fans about shooting for "something exciting". She shared a video of the road while being seated inside the car and wrote, "Aaj location door hai. Shooting something exciting today".

But in the next story, she went on to express her anger with the roads and traffic of Mumbai. Sharing a video of several vehicles ahead of her car and pothole-ridden roads, she wrote, "Mumbai traffic and Mumbai roads" with angry emoticon.

"Also the amount of garbage we generate," she added with another angry emoticon.

This is not the first time that Rupali has voiced her opinions on civic issues. Earlier too, on several occasions, she has made it a point to urge her fans to be responsible with the nature and their surroundings.

Rupali Ganguly in Anupamaa

Meanwhile, Rupali is currently seen winning hearts with her show 'Anupamaa'. It also stars Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma, among others in key roles.

'Anupamaa' is the story of a middle-aged woman who sets out to create an identity for herself after being subdued and tormented by her husband and in-laws for 26 years.

The actress has garnered a massive fan following ever since the show commenced and she has emerged to be the reigning queen of the small screen industry.

