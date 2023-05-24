BTS' J-hope shares latest military photos, has good news for ARMY

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 24, 2023
Om May 24, BTS' J-hope personally treated ARMY with his fresh photos from the military
The K-pop idol looked healthy, handsome and strong as he flaunted his smile in his military uniform, giving goosebumps to ARMY
Hobi also shared a sweet note along with his photos, in which he he informed ARMY of completing his training well and also thanked them for their love and support in the form of letters,
J-hope also said that he will finish his remaining military duration and bring his good side, while showing his love for the huge fanbase he has
Let us tell you, The BTS boy jjoined mandataory South Korian military service last month on April 18
Before leaving for militar service, he had reuinited with his band members abd also shared their photo together, stating 'he will miss them'
After his enlistement, several photos of Hobi surfaced on social media and one of them sowed him having food with his fellow military members
In one of the photos, he was also seen holding a gun
After his military enlstment, BTS' agency BigHit music also urged fans to not gather around his military site and refrained them from sending food, gifts or letters
Thanks For Reading!