Nora Fatehi rues absence of 'Best Performer in a Song' category at award shows: 'I hope that changes'

Dancer and actress Nora Fatehi recently performed at the star-studded IIFA Awards ceremony in Abu Dhabi. Over the years, Nora gained popularity for her exceptional dancing skills. In fact, she has become a popular choice for item numbers and dance sequences in Bollywood films.

Her songs and performances have also earned her a significant fan following. However, Nora feels she doesn't get due appreciation.

Nora: Why is there no 'Best Performer in a Song' category at award shows?

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Nora rued the absence of 'Best Performer in a Song' category despite dance performances playing an integral part in the success of films. She also questioned why some dance icons are never awarded for their dances that made Bollywood what it is today.

Hoping that it changes someday, Nora said that she wants dance performances to be celebrated more at award shows.

"Ever since Bollywood came into existence, dance has shaped the identity of the industry. It’s one of the reasons why Bollywood is popular globally. Dance is what sets Bollywood apart from other film industries. Over the decades, we have seen a variety of dance styles on the big screen, and of late, we can see more diversity in dance styles and music, which I find really cool. Let’s see that at award shows as well," she said. \

Read Also Hot Nora Fatehi stuns in bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA 2023 event

Nora's journey in the entertainment industry

Nora first gained recognition through her appearance on Bigg Boss in 2015. She made her film debut with an appearance in Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans.

Nora became widely known for her dance performance in the song Dilbar from Satyameva Jayate. Since then, she has featured in several successful dance numbers in Bollywood films, including Kamariya, Saki Saki, Manike Mage Hithe and Garmi among others.

In addition to her dancing career, Nora has also acted in films such as Street Dancer 3D and Bharat.