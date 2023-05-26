Hot Nora Fatehi stuns in bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA 2023 event

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 26, 2023

Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi never fails to grab eyeballs with her hot and sizzling looks

Currently, Nora is in Abu Dhabi for the IIFA Awards 2023

Nora shared several stunning pictures from the IIFA 2023 pre-event on May 26

In the photos, Nora looked gorgeous in a white deep-neck bodycon dress with golden buttons

She tied her hair into a ponytail and accessorised her look with small golden earrings

The grand event is scheduled to take place on May 26 and 27 at Yas Islands, Abu Dhabi

Nora is all set to perform at the award function

She also shared a picture with her team

In another photo, Nora is seen getting ready for the event

