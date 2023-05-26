Hot Nora Fatehi stuns in bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA 2023 event

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 26, 2023
Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi never fails to grab eyeballs with her hot and sizzling looks
Currently, Nora is in Abu Dhabi for the IIFA Awards 2023
Nora shared several stunning pictures from the IIFA 2023 pre-event on May 26
In the photos, Nora looked gorgeous in a white deep-neck bodycon dress with golden buttons
She tied her hair into a ponytail and accessorised her look with small golden earrings
The grand event is scheduled to take place on May 26 and 27 at Yas Islands, Abu Dhabi
Nora is all set to perform at the award function
She also shared a picture with her team
In another photo, Nora is seen getting ready for the event
