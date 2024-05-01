What is Heteroparental Superfecundation? Tripti and Vicky's upcoming movie ignites curiosity about a rare medical condition

Canva

Karan Johar announced a film named Bad Newz starring Tripti Dimri, Vicky Kaushal, and Ammy Virk last month. Directed by Anand Tiwari, Bad Newz is a comedy movie that is based on true events. A brief performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s movie, Animal, was an overnight success for the very talented Tripti Dimri. She went on to become the national crush after that. This success brought her many oppurtutnities and roles for her future in the industry. In this movie, she is all set to play the role of a woman who is pregnant with twins from 2 different men.

What Is Heteroparental Superfecundation?

Though the poster gives no deep insight into the storyline, according to a source of Midday, this movie is said to highlight a rare medical condition called Heteropaternal Superfecundation. This source has revealed that, just like the movie Good Newz, Bad Newz’s story also revolves around pregnancy. Only this time, it talks about a rare medical condition. Heteropaternal Superfecundation is a condition where a woman is pregnant with twins from different men! So basically, the twins are half siblings, sharing the same womb but having different fathers.

How Is This Medical Condition Caused?

Heteropaternal Superfecundation is phenomenal rare condition that takes place when the woman releases multiple eggs during ovulation and has been sexually involved with multiple partners during a short course of time. This leads to fertilization of each egg by sperms of different men. Though this condition explains about the magical ability of a female body, it might lead to personal complications when it comes to matters of relationships. Only DNA testing confirms the fathers and it can lead to matters of legal custody. Bad Newz is a movie highlighting this condition and its struggles. It is all set to release in theatres on 16th July, 2024.