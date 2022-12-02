WATCH: What Nora Fatehi said when asked about receiving gifts from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Actor Nora Fatehi leaving ED office in Delhi. | Twitter/ANI

Delhi: Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi on Friday evening left from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Delhi after being questioned in the Rs 200-crore money laundering case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

While leaving the ED office, Fatehi was questioned by the reporters regarding receiving gifts from Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar to which she replied 'No'.

Fatehi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for a fresh recording of her statement in connection with an ongoing money laundering probe against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and associates, official sources said.

#WATCH | Actor Nora Fatehi leaves from Enforcement Directorate office in Delhi after questioning in Rs 200-crore money laundering case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar pic.twitter.com/8KCX1ouHhk — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2022

Fatehi, 30, has been questioned by the federal agency in the case a few times in the past. The Canadian-born artiste came to India about seven-eight years ago to work in the Hindi film industry.

Sources said the actor, known for her dance numbers in Bollywood films, will be questioned about some more issues related to Chandrashekhar and her statement is being recorded under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).