 Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake Row: Main Accused Gets Arrested By Delhi Police In Andhra Pradesh
A deepfake video of Rashmika Mandanna went viral on social media in November 2023.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, January 20, 2024, 03:03 PM IST
Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake Row: Main Accused Gets Arrested By Delhi Police In Andhra Pradesh | Photo Via Instagram

A deep-fake video of Rashmika Mandanna went viral on social media in November 2023. Later, it was identified that the video was of a British influencer, Zara Patel. Ever since, the investigation into the deepfake row has been ongoing, and the latest update states that the main accused has been arrested in Andhra Pradesh by Delhi Police.

News agency ANI tweeted, "Delhi | Main accused in the case of deep fake profiles of actor Rashmika Mandana arrested: DCP Hemant Tiwari, IFSO Unit."

Check it out:

The deepfake video of Mandanna shows the British-Indian woman Zara Patel dressed in a black unitard entering an elevator and her face was morphed to the Animal actress' face using artificial intelligence (AI)

Rashmika also issued an official statement on her social media and reacted to her viral deepfake video and wrote, "I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused.

"Today, as a woman and as an actor, I am thankful for my family, friends and well wishers who are my protection and support system. But if this happened to me when I was in school or college, I genuinely can’t imagine how could I ever tackle this. We need to address this as a community and with urgency before more of us are affected by such identity theft," she concluded.

